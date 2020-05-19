WBI Investments Inc. Has $397,000 Position in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Domtar were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domtar during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domtar by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domtar stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 765,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,254. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domtar Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UFS shares. UFS cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on shares of Domtar and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

