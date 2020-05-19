WBI Investments Inc. Has $682,000 Stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,350 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,260,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

