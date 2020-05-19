WBI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB)

WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF (BATS:LVHB) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator Lunt Low Vol/High Beta Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000.

BATS LVHB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. 8,430 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37.

