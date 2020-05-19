WBI Investments Inc. Invests $197,000 in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. WBI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Movado Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Movado Group by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 256,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,974. The firm has a market cap of $235.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. Movado Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

