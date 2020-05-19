WBI Investments Inc. Invests $6.74 Million in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for 1.3% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.41% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 224.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,278,000 after buying an additional 707,061 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,853,000 after acquiring an additional 41,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,373,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 144.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after purchasing an additional 79,768 shares during the period.

EDV stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.12. The stock had a trading volume of 515,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,110. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $118.54 and a 52 week high of $189.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.60.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

