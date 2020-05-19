WBI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Big Lots worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Big Lots by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 151,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.16. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $32.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

