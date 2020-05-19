WBI Investments Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSLV. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 50,919 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

XSLV stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.20. 629,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

