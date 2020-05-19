WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

NYSE:EFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 765,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,229. The company has a market cap of $449.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. Ellington Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 48.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. Research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

