WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Trinseo by 35.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trinseo by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $210,480.00. Also, Director Henri Steinmetz bought 17,279 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Insiders have acquired 34,779 shares of company stock valued at $597,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

TSE traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 562,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,781. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $665.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.14.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

