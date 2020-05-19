WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 1,013 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,916,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

NYSE APAM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,394. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 91.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

