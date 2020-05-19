WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 3,222 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Kohl’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. 24,268,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,456,428. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.61). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cleveland Research lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

