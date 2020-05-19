WBI Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDP. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Meredith by 5,521.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meredith news, CEO Thomas H. Harty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,997.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Cappaert acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.41 per share, for a total transaction of $30,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,808.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,822 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDP. TheStreet downgraded Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 2,012,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,619. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

