WBI Investments Inc. Sells 174,153 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 65.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 174,153 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Invesco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,247,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

