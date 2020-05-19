WBI Investments Inc. Sells 174,153 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 65.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 174,153 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Invesco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,247,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.
In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson bought 12,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
