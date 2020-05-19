WBI Investments Inc. Sells 28,807 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 37.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,807 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 636.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Comerica by 65.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.83. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.97.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.