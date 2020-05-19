WBI Investments Inc. Sells 370,447 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 370,447 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,261,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,119. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.69.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

