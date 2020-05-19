WBI Investments Inc. Sells 37,857 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,857 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chemours by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 317,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 91.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chemours by 32.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chemours by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Newman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,837.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $246,150. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE CC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. 2,016,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 2.42. Chemours Co has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

