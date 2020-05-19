WBI Investments Inc. Sells 44,396 Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,396 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 474,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,709,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 56,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,776,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,442,690. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

