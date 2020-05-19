WBI Investments Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.66. 7,224,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,084. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

