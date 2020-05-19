WBI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179,630 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One William Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Navient by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 37.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Navient by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 531,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Navient by 85.7% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Navient news, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 2,631,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. Navient Corp has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

