WBI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 0.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.62.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.09. 1,237,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.36 and a 200 day moving average of $273.49. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $317.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

