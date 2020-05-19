WBI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,528,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,784,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,851,000 after acquiring an additional 312,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,512,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,768. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, COO Mark Yung purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $98,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,772.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

