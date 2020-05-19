Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd (WKOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:WKOF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON WKOF remained flat at $GBX 139 ($1.83) during trading hours on Tuesday. 18,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.62. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 162 ($2.13).

About Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

