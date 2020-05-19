Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

WFC stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 55,668,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,666,207. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

