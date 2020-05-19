Westshore Terminals Investment (WTE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE: WTE):

5/6/2020 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.00.

5/5/2020 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.39. The company had a trading volume of 350,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,558. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.63. Westshore Terminals Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$11.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.26.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment Corp alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$92.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.