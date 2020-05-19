Westshore Terminals Investment (WTE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE: WTE):
- 5/6/2020 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.00.
- 5/5/2020 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2020 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2020 – Westshore Terminals Investment had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00.
Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.39. The company had a trading volume of 350,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,558. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.63. Westshore Terminals Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$11.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.26.
Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$92.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
