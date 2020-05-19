Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires 721 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after acquiring an additional 282,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,353 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $10.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,015,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.78. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

