Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,798,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,845,859. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

