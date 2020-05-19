Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ traded up $4.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,297,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,253,855. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.