Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.74.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.