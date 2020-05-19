Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,299,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,194,651. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.97. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

