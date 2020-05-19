Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded up $3.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,745,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $89.80. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.69.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.