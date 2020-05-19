Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 1,010 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 608.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,901,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,636,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.