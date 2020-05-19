Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 53.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 19.0% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 26,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 812,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.6% in the first quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 18,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 11,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.79.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $6.52 on Monday, reaching $264.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,883. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

