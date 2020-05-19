Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 2,386 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded up $5.01 on Monday, hitting $98.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,021,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,228. The stock has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.18. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.