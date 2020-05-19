Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 942 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,656,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

