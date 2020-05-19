Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Short Interest Down 26.2% in May

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

XRX traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,940,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,432,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,308,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 954.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

