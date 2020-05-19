XML Financial LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,051,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 289,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

MRK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.72. 11,976,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,760,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

