XML Financial LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PEP stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,480,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

