XML Financial LLC Decreases Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $6.02 on Monday, reaching $179.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,652,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.95. The company has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

