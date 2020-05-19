XML Financial LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,552,000 after purchasing an additional 471,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $2.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.36. 4,014,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.88 and its 200 day moving average is $275.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.