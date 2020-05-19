XML Financial LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,989,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

