XML Financial LLC Has $903,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $17.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $305.47. 2,493,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,651. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.1098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

