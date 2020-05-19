XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Altria Group stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.60. 9,825,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,846,142. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

