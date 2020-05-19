XML Financial LLC Purchases 6,262 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $2.05 on Monday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 55,637,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,666,008. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

