XML Financial LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $754,296,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,601,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,748. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

