XML Financial LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 805,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after buying an additional 35,167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 10.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after buying an additional 49,356 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 109,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 89,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

PFE stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.07. 21,471,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,759,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

