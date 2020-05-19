XML Financial LLC Sells 401 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,860. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

