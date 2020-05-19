Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $5.80 to $5.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,800,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,788. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $254.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.