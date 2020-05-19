Zacks: Analysts Expect Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.29). Ardelyx reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 77.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

Ardelyx stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 508,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,290. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.89. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $111,746.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,479.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $133,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,816 shares of company stock worth $392,452. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,606,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after buying an additional 947,947 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after buying an additional 816,798 shares during the period. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,013,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.