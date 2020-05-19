Zacks: Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.18). HollyFrontier posted earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 114,227 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 72,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.76. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

