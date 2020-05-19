Zacks: Analysts Expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) to Post $1.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings of $3.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $11.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.47.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH traded up $11.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,541. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.71 and its 200 day moving average is $179.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

